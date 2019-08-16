Contrasting of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.72
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 42.51% respectively. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Insight Select Income Fund.
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
