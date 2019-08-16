Contrasting of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.72 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 42.51% respectively. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.