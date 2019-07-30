Contrasting of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Since BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.60 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 58.08% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.