Contrasting of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 51.35% respectively. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
