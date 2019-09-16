Contrasting of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 51.35% respectively. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.