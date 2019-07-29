Contrasting of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.35
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-0.65%
|1.99%
|1.32%
|-3.46%
|10.83%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
