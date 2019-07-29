Contrasting of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.35 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.