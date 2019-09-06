Contrasting of BlackLine Inc. (BL) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

This is a contrast between BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 11.04 N/A -0.54 0.00 Intuit Inc. 261 10.82 N/A 6.25 44.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackLine Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Liquidity

BlackLine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Intuit Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

BlackLine Inc.’s upside potential is 13.40% at a $59.5 average price target. On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential upside is 1.09% and its average price target is $292.63. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BlackLine Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackLine Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 91.2% respectively. About 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats BlackLine Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.