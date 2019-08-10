Contrasting of BlackLine Inc. (BL) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 49 11.31 N/A -0.54 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.77 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackLine Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackLine Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, CounterPath Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. BlackLine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BlackLine Inc. and CounterPath Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BlackLine Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.51% and an $59.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors. BlackLine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has weaker performance than CounterPath Corporation

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.