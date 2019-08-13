Contrasting of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

This is a contrast between Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 7.95 N/A 1.13 13.30 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Lilis Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Lilis Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.5 is Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 55.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares and 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has stronger performance than Lilis Energy Inc.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.