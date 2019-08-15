Contrasting of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 7.64 N/A 1.13 13.30 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.52 N/A 7.14 3.06

In table 1 we can see Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Black Stone Minerals L.P. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is currently more expensive than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Stone Minerals L.P. Its rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 62.34%. Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 58.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Black Stone Minerals L.P. looks more robust than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.