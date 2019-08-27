Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 41.88% respectively. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 19.5%. Comparatively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.