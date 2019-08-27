Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 41.88% respectively. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 19.5%. Comparatively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
