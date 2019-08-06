Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 34.04%. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than New Frontier Corporation

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.