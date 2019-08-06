Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 34.04%. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than New Frontier Corporation
Summary
New Frontier Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
