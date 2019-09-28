Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

As Conglomerates businesses, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 68.91%. Insiders held roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.