Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

As Conglomerates businesses, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 68.91%. Insiders held roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
