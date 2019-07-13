Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|-0.42%
|1.03%
|3.95%
|0%
|0%
|-0.71%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend.
