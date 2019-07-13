Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend.