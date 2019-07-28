Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.01%. Comparatively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.32% 1.49% 4.91% 0% 2.09% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.