Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|44.29
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.01%. Comparatively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.32%
|1.49%
|4.91%
|0%
|2.09%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.28%
|1.98%
|2.99%
|0%
|2.28%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
