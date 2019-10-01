Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

As Conglomerates businesses, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 4 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 17.50M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 177,664,974.62% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.