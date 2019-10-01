Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

As Conglomerates businesses, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|17.50M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|177,664,974.62%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
