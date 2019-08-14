Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

As Conglomerates companies, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 57.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.