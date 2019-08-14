Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

As Conglomerates companies, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 57.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
