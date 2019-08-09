Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.