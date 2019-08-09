Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.