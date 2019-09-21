Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

We are contrasting Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.01%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
