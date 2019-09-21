Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

We are contrasting Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.