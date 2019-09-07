Contrasting of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.