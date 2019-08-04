Contrasting of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 56 8.26 N/A 1.12 56.74 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.77 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Black Knight Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Black Knight Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held 4% of Black Knight Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Black Knight Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Black Knight Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.