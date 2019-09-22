Contrasting of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 58 8.03 N/A 1.12 56.74 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.40 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 highlights Black Knight Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Black Knight Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Black Knight Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Black Knight Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Black Knight Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.71% and an $58 consensus price target. Northern Trust Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $103.67 consensus price target and a 9.97% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Northern Trust Corporation appears more favorable than Black Knight Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Insiders held 4% of Black Knight Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Black Knight Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.