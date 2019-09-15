Contrasting of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Both Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 58 8.06 N/A 1.12 56.74 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.12 N/A 1.27 8.43

In table 1 we can see Black Knight Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Black Knight Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Black Knight Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Knight Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Black Knight Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Black Knight Inc. is $58, with potential downside of -6.03%. On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 21.84% and its consensus target price is $12.83. Based on the results shown earlier, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Black Knight Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are Black Knight Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Black Knight Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.