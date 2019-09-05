Contrasting of Black Hills Corporation (BKH) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Since Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 76 2.70 N/A 4.00 19.77 Portland General Electric Company 53 2.45 N/A 2.47 22.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Black Hills Corporation and Portland General Electric Company. Portland General Electric Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Black Hills Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Black Hills Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Black Hills Corporation and Portland General Electric Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Black Hills Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Portland General Electric Company has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Black Hills Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Portland General Electric Company which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Black Hills Corporation and Portland General Electric Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus target price of Black Hills Corporation is $74, with potential downside of -4.68%. Competitively the consensus target price of Portland General Electric Company is $50, which is potential -12.51% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Black Hills Corporation is looking more favorable than Portland General Electric Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Black Hills Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Portland General Electric Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Black Hills Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Portland General Electric Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08% Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Portland General Electric Company.

Summary

Black Hills Corporation beats Portland General Electric Company on 9 of the 11 factors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.