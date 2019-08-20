Contrasting of BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) and Its Competitors

As Communication Equipment company, BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BK Technologies Corporation has 80.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BK Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.70% -2.70% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BK Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for BK Technologies Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

The potential upside of the rivals is 72.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BK Technologies Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

BK Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BK Technologies Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

BK Technologies Corporation has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BK Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BK Technologies Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors BK Technologies Corporation.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.