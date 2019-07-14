Contrasting of BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.16 N/A -0.02 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 158.63 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BK Technologies Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BK Technologies Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9%

Volatility and Risk

BK Technologies Corporation has a beta of -0.18 and its 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation are 3.1 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.8 and its Quick Ratio is 16.8. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BK Technologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BK Technologies Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8% Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation was less bullish than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.