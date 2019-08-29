Contrasting of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.28 N/A 1.05 22.50 TravelCenters of America LLC 19 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, TravelCenters of America LLC’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. TravelCenters of America LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has a 10.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America LLC has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while TravelCenters of America LLC had bearish trend.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.