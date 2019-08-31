Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

This is a contrast between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.