Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.25, while its potential upside is 291.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.