Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 5.94M -1.42 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 62,658,227.85% -53.2% -48.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,865,353,789.79% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 66.4%. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.