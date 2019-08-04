Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

We will be contrasting the differences between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.29 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 225.58% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 96.2%. Insiders held roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.