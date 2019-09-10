Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 36.36% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.