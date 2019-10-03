Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 7.19M -1.42 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 77,478,448.28% -53.2% -48.5% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 125,272,331.15% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 366.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 85.5%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 61.71%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.