Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.53 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.