Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 113.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.