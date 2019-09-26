Contrasting of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Affimed N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 145.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.