Contrasting of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 29.30 N/A 0.43 2.53 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 45.97 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioTime Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioTime Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioTime Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 193.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.