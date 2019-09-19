Contrasting of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioTime Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.81 beta means BioTime Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioTime Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 111.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioTime Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 79.5%. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.