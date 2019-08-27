Contrasting of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Both BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 19.25 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioTime Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 82.8% respectively. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year BioTime Inc. was less bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.