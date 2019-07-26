Contrasting of BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Both BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. 59 3.98 N/A 1.35 37.25 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.39 N/A -0.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioTelemetry Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -237.1% -158.1%

Volatility & Risk

BioTelemetry Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp. is 221.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -1.21 beta.

Liquidity

BioTelemetry Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. DarioHealth Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTelemetry Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

BioTelemetry Inc. has a 86.90% upside potential and an average target price of $85. On the other hand, DarioHealth Corp.’s potential upside is 203.03% and its average target price is $1.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, DarioHealth Corp. is looking more favorable than BioTelemetry Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. -2.01% -15.36% -34.34% -26.49% 24.78% -16.11% DarioHealth Corp. -14.33% 9.01% 2.77% -35.34% -58.1% -3.35%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. was more bearish than DarioHealth Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioTelemetry Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.