Contrasting of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 57 0.79 4.23M 2.79 20.85 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,427,568.04% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,488,517.75% 0% 0%

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 71.2% respectively. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.