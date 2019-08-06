Contrasting of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 11.82 N/A 2.79 20.85 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.37 N/A 3.37 3.52

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Innoviva Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Innoviva Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Innoviva Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Innoviva Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 42.5 Current Ratio and a 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential is 54.07% at a $85 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 80.5%. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Innoviva Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.