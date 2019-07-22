Contrasting of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.05 N/A 2.73 24.24 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.37 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 39.64%. Competitively the average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, which is potential 172.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ChemoCentryx Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 52.8% respectively. About 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.