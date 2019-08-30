Contrasting of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.74 N/A 2.79 20.85 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.57% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with consensus target price of $85.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.