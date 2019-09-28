Contrasting of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Both BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 15.87M -1.33 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 15 0.00 29.08M -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSig Technologies Inc. and AxoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 212,449,799.20% -364.2% -292.4% AxoGen Inc. 193,995,997.33% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. AxoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 0.15 beta which makes it 85.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. On the competitive side is, AxoGen Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AxoGen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares and 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. shares. About 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has 75.88% stronger performance while AxoGen Inc. has -11.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AxoGen Inc. beats BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.