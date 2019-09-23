Contrasting of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 342.96 N/A -2.02 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 30.38 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioPharmX Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk and Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation’s current beta is 0.07 and it happens to be 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta is the reason why it is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -19.68% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.64%. Comparatively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.