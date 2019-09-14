Contrasting of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BioPharmX Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.10% -334.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting BioPharmX Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

The potential upside of the rivals is 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioPharmX Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while BioPharmX Corporation’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.07 shows that BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioPharmX Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BioPharmX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors BioPharmX Corporation’s peers beat BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.