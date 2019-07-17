Contrasting of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 121.31 N/A -2.25 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.70 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioPharmX Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.04 beta. From a competition point of view, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.72 beta which is 172.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.