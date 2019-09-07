Contrasting of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

We will be comparing the differences between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 774.67 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $23.5, which is potential 40.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.