Contrasting of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

We are contrasting BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.92 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Omeros Corporation has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 43.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Omeros Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.5%. About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.