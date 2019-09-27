Contrasting of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.91M -2.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 2,410,075,899.24% 53.1% -171.3%

Analyst Recommendations

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and KemPharm Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KemPharm Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 average target price and a 55.07% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors KemPharm Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.