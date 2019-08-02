Contrasting of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Intec Pharma Ltd. beats on 2 of the 3 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.